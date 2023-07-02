Man mad wife won't wear bikini; 'don't listen to what everyone is saying.' AITA?

I didn’t think much of it until later that night after our daughter was asleep. Bed time has always been our talking time every single night since we got married 3 years ago. We’ll stay up for hours just talking about life and anything that comes up.

That night though he didn’t say anything and would give a one word response when I said something. I asked him to tell me what was going on. He said he didn’t understand why I couldn’t just wear a bikini since he bought them specifically for this trip.

I explained how I hated my body, and that would be like asking him to wear a thong to a public beach. He disagreed and said that women wear bikinis to the beach all the time no matter how their body looks.