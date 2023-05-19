Pregnant woman gets asked by neighbors to 'cover up' in pool, 'we're uncomfortable.'

In a perfect world, everyone would mind their own business. But we don't live in that world, which means everyone from neighbors to coworkers has something to say. And sometimes they're so nosy you're forced to defend your personal decisions as if you're standing in a courtroom.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not 'covering up more' in her backyard pool.

She wrote:

AITA for not covering up more to float in my pool?

I have an above-ground pool in my backyard. It's almost as tall as the fence, so you can see into it from my neighbours' deck and lots of their windows. In short, it's not very private. I'm 8 months pregnant and getting pretty uncomfortable. Being in water helps enormously, so I like to spend a good chunk of time most evenings just floating in my pool.