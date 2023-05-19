Pregnant woman gets asked by neighbors to 'cover up' in pool, 'we're uncomfortable.'

In a perfect world, everyone would mind their own business. But we don't live in that world, which means everyone from neighbors to coworkers has something to say. And sometimes they're so nosy you're forced to defend your personal decisions as if you're standing in a courtroom.
She wrote:
AITA for not covering up more to float in my pool?
I have an above-ground pool in my backyard. It's almost as tall as the fence, so you can see into it from my neighbours' deck and lots of their windows. In short, it's not very private. I'm 8 months pregnant and getting pretty uncomfortable. Being in water helps enormously, so I like to spend a good chunk of time most evenings just floating in my pool.
I wear a bikini to do this because it's about a million times easier than fighting with a one piece. The end result of this is that my neighbours get an eyeful of large, pale (wear sunscreen, kids!), stretchmark-covered belly when they look in the direction of my backyard. The other day, my neighbour stopped my husband when he was on his way out to ask if I could cover up more in the pool.