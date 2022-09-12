Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if she's wrong to scold family for over-celebrating her weight loss.

Woman asks if she's wrong to scold family for over-celebrating her weight loss.

Sally Ann Hall
Sep 12, 2022 | 7:19 PM
ADVERTISING

Body image and weight loss are huge issues for most women (if not everyone). Radical acceptance of one's physical form is hard for many to achieve, but some people really get there!

So, what happens when you've finally learned to love your body, but then people weigh in (pardon the pun) without you asking? And what if those people confirm your worst fears about society?

Here is one woman's (u/euisalk) story, which Reddit found extremely relatable:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling people to stop congratulating me for losing weight?

I have recently lost a lot of weight. I've been fat since childhood. Growing up fat was hard. You're the brunt of jokes, mean and snide comments, any little pain you have at the doctors must be because of your weight.

You're not allowed to complain about being too hot in the summer. Your food choices are scrutinised to death: eat a salad, well done!!!! Its so healthy!!!! Good on your for trying to lose weight!!! Eat a burger? That's why you're fat. You should try swapping the bun for lettuce. You should swap your fries for a salad. Are you sure you don't want something else?

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content