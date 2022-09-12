Woman asks if she's wrong to scold family for over-celebrating her weight loss.

Body image and weight loss are huge issues for most women (if not everyone). Radical acceptance of one's physical form is hard for many to achieve, but some people really get there!

So, what happens when you've finally learned to love your body, but then people weigh in (pardon the pun) without you asking? And what if those people confirm your worst fears about society?

Here is one woman's (u/euisalk) story, which Reddit found extremely relatable:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for telling people to stop congratulating me for losing weight?

I have recently lost a lot of weight. I've been fat since childhood. Growing up fat was hard. You're the brunt of jokes, mean and snide comments, any little pain you have at the doctors must be because of your weight.