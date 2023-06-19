Aunt buys niece a nose job, says she 'owes it to her' to lose weight. AITA?

One woman writes about how her family has made her feel 'less than' her whole life. They offered to buy her plastic surgery and she agreed because that is what her family wanted. But, it turns out that was not enough fror them. Now, her aunt is taunting and scolding her for her weight, saying that all the money they put into making her 'more attractive' is a complete waste is she 'insists on being fat.'
I (F18) flew back to my home in Korea after finishing high school in California, to visit family for summer vacation for the first time in years. My family immediately pressured me to get plastic surgery on my eyes and nose, as they had been doing since I was 7 years old.
They beat down on my self confidence so consistently that I grew up feeling ugly when, in reality, I'm perfectly average.
In Korea, many families offer plastic surgery as a graduation gift, and my family is one of them. They pushed me to get surgeries and I eventually caved because they kept telling me that if I fix just my weight, eyes, and nose, I'll finally be perfect.
My grandparents paid for my eyes and my aunt paid for my nose, and they shooed me out of the room whenever they were discussing payment, so I had no idea how much it was and was told to not worry (my aunt is often decked out in French designer clothes and she owns multiple real estate properties so she has plenty to spare, and got her face done as well).
Because my Korean is very rusty, I didn't understand most of what was said in the consultations, and just sucked it up and went through with it because it was what my family wanted.
During my recovery my aunt was ruthless to me about my weight. She was normally incredibly sweet and caring but then she would hit me with a snide remark about the need for weightloss (I'm a size 4-6), and one night she lost it when I started snacking on a sesame bun.
She screamed obscenities, called me lazy for laying around in bed all day (keep in mind I was told to continue bed rest as it was 3 days after my surgery), called me disgusting, and then started to blame me for my mother's mental health issues??
Right now, my aunt has decided that because she paid to make me prettier, I owe it to her to lose weight. And my choice to stay 'fat' (I'm literally the average for my height) goes against her wishes and therefore I owe her the money back for my surgery.
I don't know what to do. I'm trying to lose weight but I can't starve myself. And it's not like I can return my surgery. I did it because they wanted me to and I didn't know there was this kind of condition.
I'm not against losing weight but it's just terrifying not knowing when she's going to explode on me for eating something. She is now threatening to cancel my flight home and keep me here with her for another month.
I feel so trapped and scared, and I feel like she has no right to do this to me.
NTA. It's not okay for your family to pressure you into getting plastic surgery, especially if it's something you don't want or if it's affecting your self-confidence. While it's nice that your family paid for the surgeries, it's not fair for them to expect you to pay them back or to use it as a way to control you.
Additionally, it's not okay for your aunt to make hurtful comments about your weight or mental health. You should talk to your family and let them know how you feel and that you're not comfortable with the situation. It's important to stand up for yourself and your own well-being.
I don’t see how you could possibly be TA, the whole situation is totally just…. wow. I simply cannot imagine asking my child to go through that to gain my approval. Anyway, you ARE paying for it. Recovering from plastic surgery is like recovering from Barry Bonds whacking you in the face with a bat.
NTA. this is absolutely disgusting behavior on her part, and no matter how much plastic surgery you get, you’ll always be self conscious unless you feel better about yourself.
Snacking on a little sesame bun is literally nothing, and if you don’t eat that you might just end up eating too much snacks later bc you didn’t have it then. you are so loved but you should probably either think about therapy or try to leave the toxic situation bc staying there isn’t gonna do anything good.
This made me so sad to read, OP. Your family sounds abusive and your aunt is a maniac. Flipping out about your weight when it’s perfectly healthy? Reneging on paying for a nose job you never wanted in the first place? Terrible.
She’s the one who pushed for it and you don’t owe her a damn cent. NTA. Run, run, run as fast as you can. If you can move the flight up and get out of the country before she cancels it, do it. This sounds like more of a pretense for you to “pay off your debt” to her in some abusive way, and I can only imagine it’ll escalate if you stay.
Please, please don't let your family pressure you into developing an eating disorder.
NTA at all, and get out of there if you ever start thinking about that.