Aunt buys niece a nose job, says she 'owes it to her' to lose weight. AITA?

Family members are suppose to build each other up, not break each other down.

One woman writes about how her family has made her feel 'less than' her whole life. They offered to buy her plastic surgery and she agreed because that is what her family wanted. But, it turns out that was not enough fror them. Now, her aunt is taunting and scolding her for her weight, saying that all the money they put into making her 'more attractive' is a complete waste is she 'insists on being fat.'

'AITA for refusing to pay for my nose job?'

I (F18) flew back to my home in Korea after finishing high school in California, to visit family for summer vacation for the first time in years. My family immediately pressured me to get plastic surgery on my eyes and nose, as they had been doing since I was 7 years old.