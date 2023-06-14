Woman shocked when doctor laughs at her, 'wow, you should shave your legs.' AITA?

One woman was shocked when her doctor made a comment about her grooming. Now, she's wondering if she overreacted or if her doctor was being incredibly inappropriate.
Hello Two Hot Takes fam! I’m a huge fan of the pod and listen to it everyday on my hour commute to school. I’m just curious of other’s perspective on what seemed to me like a weird interaction.
I want to start off by saying I have a lot of anxiety, and my interactions when receiving my healthcare have not been the most positive experiences unfortunately, which then further my anxiety at these appointments.
With that being said im not someone who “goes to checkups” quite often. I am in school though to be a Licensed Esthetician and my state requires a physical to sign up for a state board exam.
So onto the story.. I arrive for my appointment at 11 am and head into the exam room by about 11:10. The first nurse asks a couple questions, takes my blood pressure,and weight then assures me the doctor will be in soon. I sit on my phone for a couple minutes and in this time I curiously look up her reviews on ZocDoc.
From hearing your ads on the podcast I was just curious what her reviews were like and in an effort to settle my nerves a bit I figured I’d check. Her reviews were great!! She has 4.8 stars and I only saw one negative review so I was like great! I can relax a little.
I put my phone down and she knocks and comes in. She seemed pleasant and asked me what brought me in today. I told her I needed the exam for school and I have no concerns. She then says “Okay! This’ll be super quick, you’re a healthy kid, I just have to ask you some questions first.”
This was my first red flag.. I’m 26 years old and I wouldn’t quite consider myself a “kid” but I’m not confrontational so I just said agreed. Then she asked me a few questions about my general health and proceeded with the physical exam.
She looked in my ears, throat, listened to my breathing, all the normal steps. As we’re rounding the end she checks my ankles for swelling and this is where my real issue happened. (Note: I was wearing biker shorts since it was 79 degrees today.)
As she’s checking my ankles she says “wow kid, you need to shave these legs.” I immediately was a little stunned and uncomfortable but being my nonconfrontational self I just replied “I get them waxed at school.. they need a little hair for them to be able to wax it”.
I IMMEDIATELY messaged my friends that works in healthcare and asked her, “was this weird??” My friends both think I should report her and it was wildly inappropriate to comment on my appearance.
I agree but just curious knowing about Morgan’s background in healthcare as well as others opinions, am I blowing this out of proportion?
Please, find a better doc! My gynecologist is a keeper. First time there I mentioned that I hadn’t shaved recently (I’m nervous in the stirrups and talk). She immediately replied ‘I didn’t shave for you either’.
Yes. Sorry, yea, that’s not appropriate.
As for the kid thing, that may have been something to put you at ease. I hope.
Both calling you a kid and the shaving comment are inappropriate, overly familiar, and crossing professional boundaries. I had a (male) doctor who started calling me 'baby' once (I am male and was 35 at the time) immediately after I told him I am gay. I did not go back for a follow up.
At the time it wasn't possible to submit any sort of online rating or feedback but had it been I definitely would have.
Dr was probably trying to be friendly and relate to you but showed incredible poor judgement for both kid and leg shaving.
I don’t know if I would report them but I’ve learned to have a “is that a medical concern or your personal preference?” follow up question on hand for situations like this.
Doctor here. This is out of line. Period. The only time I comment on someone’s physical appearance is when it is relevant to me explaining a diagnosis to them or something to look out for. For example “do you see how when I press on your leg it stays indented?
That is edema” Or as a question if I want to know again because it’s relevant. For example “do you feel like your legs are swollen compared to what is normal for you?” I never. Ever.
Comment on someone’s appearance outside what is medically relevant. With perhaps the exception of if a patient points out something to me they are proud of like a new haircut in which case I quickly say “I love it” or something along those lines.