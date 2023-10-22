Woman's FIL won't stop commenting on her weight; 'Back off, I just had a baby.' AITA?

He said he was just coming from the point of a concerned FIL. I replied and said that's even more inappropriate and that if he made any more unsolicited comments, I would consider not allowing him in my house.

He looked taken aback but apologised, mumbling about concern and then left. He has a history of depression and looked very sad when he departed, which made me doubt myself. AITA?

anonymous_for_this

NTA. He may be a doctor, but he's not your doctor. Just keep telling him that you are not his patient, and that you don't want unsolicited advice.

