Husband says it's wife's fault waitress called her fat, 'you asked for it.' AITA?

If you can't take the heat, get out of their kitchen.

One man was nervous when his wife wanted to go to a themed restaurant. The theme? Mean. He was worried that his wife was too sensitive to handle it. Now, he's in the dog house for what the waitress said to her.

'AITA for telling my wife it’s her fault the waitress called her fat?'

aitadiks

My wife recently wanted to try out this restaurant by us, where the servers are mean to you. I thought it was a bad idea, since my wife is a very sensitive person. I told her it was a bad idea but she insisted she’d be able to handle it.

So we went. My wife has gained a lot of weight since we got married, since she “already hooked me and doesn’t need to try anymore” (her words not mine). She’s over 250 now.