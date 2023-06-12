Woman begs husband not to post any pictures of them together online. AITA?

He told me that he has no pictures of him without me, so there's not really much he could post from the night. I asked him to photoshop my outfit a bit, to make my dress less revealing, and he said that he doesn't know how to do that.

After an argument, I won and he agreed not to make the post, but he said he still wants to send some to his parents directly. And, I'm sorry Reddit, none of them look flattering, they make me almost look naked!