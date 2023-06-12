Woman begs husband not to post any pictures of them together online. AITA?

Throwaway since there's some information that would make it clear who I am to anyone who knows me.
Friday night, my husband (28M) and I (26F) went to a nice dinner hosted by my husband’s company. The dinner was mainly to celebrate the great year he and his team had, so he was basically the center of attention.
I purchased a new white dress for the night. When I put it on before we left, my husband told me that the dress was practically see-through and left nothing to the imagination.
I looked in the mirror, and he seemed to be exaggerating, so I told him that it wasn't nearly as noticeable as he was making it out to be.
You could sort of see the outline of my bra, but everyone wears underwear, and, unless someone was deliberately looking, it wasn't an issue.
We went back and forth a bit — I didn't have any other dresses that fit me, as I recently gained a bit of weight and haven't had a need to dress formal, he said he’d rather me dress more casually than wear that.
After a bit of back-and-forth, he gave in and I wore it. We went to the dinner, I got to meet a lot of his co-workers and bosses, it was lovely.
Afterwards, he wanted to make a post on social media about the night, and asked me to choose which pictures to include. I saw the pictures of me, and my jaw dropped — the flash from the camera, and the lighting in general, made my outfit way more revealing than it looked in the mirror at home.
You can see every roll, every freckle, it leaves almost nothing to the imagination. I was completely embarrassed, and told my husband not to post them.
He told me that he has no pictures of him without me, so there's not really much he could post from the night. I asked him to photoshop my outfit a bit, to make my dress less revealing, and he said that he doesn't know how to do that.
After an argument, I won and he agreed not to make the post, but he said he still wants to send some to his parents directly. And, I'm sorry Reddit, none of them look flattering, they make me almost look naked!
He said, since his co-workers and bosses saw me like that, he should at least be able to show his parents as well. I feel like, since my husband agreed that the dress was too revealing, he should be understanding that I don’t want him sharing pictures of it with family. His co-workers and bosses are one thing, I never have to see them again. But family is family.
He thinks that I’m not being fair. In his words, I insisted on wearing the dress, and now I’m preventing his family from seeing pictures because of it. It’s now Sunday morning and he’s still not giving in.
I want to just forget about the whole thing and move on, he seems to really want to share pictures of the night. I’m not sure what to do, whether I should give up and tell him to send it anyway to put it behind us, or whether I should stand up for myself.
So Reddit, AITA for asking him not to share pictures of us?
You may not be wrong in keeping the pictures offline, but YTA. This was an important event for your husband. He pointed out the issue with your dress and asked you not to wear it. You wore the dress anyway so you got what you wanted.
Then you see the pictures and surprise it's as he stated. You demand he doesn't share pictures and again you get what you wanted. He has every right to be frustrated.
Right?!? Who can blame him for being a little miffed? I wonder what else OP's dismissing/ignoring/not trusting that her husband says. If my husband told me something was see through, I would believe him. Especially if he was adamant enough to request I even go less formal to an event important to him and his work.
This wasn't a date, this was an event with the husband's coworkers and bosses. That alone would have had me changing out of something that obviously made my husband uncomfortable. OP has nobody but herself to blame with this one, and no right to ask her husband not to share photos with his family.
All she had to do was actually trust and respect her partner's judgement, but apparently she doesn't, like at all.
OP is completely entitled to say not to send out horrible photos of herself.
Yes, she's the AH for how she acted in getting ready for the event and ignoring her husband entirely. That is 100% on her and she needs to come up with a good way to apologize to him deeply for embarrassing him in front of all of his WORK colleagues.
Sounds like a major professional event. She should be ashamed of her behavior for ignoring him and not respecting him enough to look in the mirror properly. Her behavior may still impact their career advancement there.
But, OP can absolutely crop herself from all of the photos. Husband can use/send out the cropped photos however he wants.
Lol she won alright. Then has the balls to be upset that he's trying to share photos of the event, an important event with important pictures of himself, because she doesn't like how she looks in them.
Maybe if she actually respected her spouse enough to listen to him, particularly as regarding events to do with his career, this entire problem could have been avoided. She totally manufactured a big series of dumb problems and took attention off a thing clearly important to, and intended for, her husband. Bummer. Poorly played.
YTA. It was his night, with coworkers. He tried to be pretty damn clear you shouldn’t wear that dress. What you’re seeing in the pics? Yeah, everyone saw that night, the coworkers, the public etc. Now for you to be la di da dismissive as in ‘his coworkers saw …so what ….I’ll never see them again’ is the REASON you’re in this position.
You didn’t care,and still don’t, about your husbands career, perception of him professionally etc. He tried to discuss it that night and you didn’t listen.
You still aren’t.
I couldn’t care less about the deal with his parents, you’re already an a**hole. So own it, let him post every damn picture.