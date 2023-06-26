Grown woman asks 'Am I the a$#%!@ for telling my mom she’s making me fat?'

If you've been to therapy, you know that our parents are to blame for pretty much everything. But according to Reddit, there are exceptions...

When a family was abandoned by their dad, grandma stepped in for support. But it turned out to be way too much. Mom tried to draw a delicate boundary with her, but failed miserably. So, she came to Reddit for advice:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my mom she’s making me fat?'

u/KatieSimmons_ writes:

A couple of years ago, I (34f) lost my job due to the company I worked for going into financial trouble. My husband at the time didn’t work, which caused us to struggle for money and eventually led to him abandoning me and our 3 children (9f, 7f and 5m).