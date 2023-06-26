Grown woman asks 'Am I the a$#%!@ for telling my mom she’s making me fat?'

When a family was abandoned by their dad, grandma stepped in for support. But it turned out to be way too much. Mom tried to draw a delicate boundary with her, but failed miserably. So, she came to Reddit for advice:
u/KatieSimmons_ writes:
A couple of years ago, I (34f) lost my job due to the company I worked for going into financial trouble. My husband at the time didn’t work, which caused us to struggle for money and eventually led to him abandoning me and our 3 children (9f, 7f and 5m).
Because of this, my parents (65m and 64f) offered to let us move back in with them for a while. Everything was fine, but after a few weeks I noticed that the food being given to us was both unhealthy and given in very large quantities.
I didn’t want to offend my mom so instead of bringing it up with her, I offered to do some of the cooking instead. However, she insisted it was all done by her because she “enjoys it”.
Reluctantly, I obliged and just thought “I’ll just leave most of it”. The problem with this, is that she started offering anything I didn’t eat to the children who ALWAYS ate ALL of it since they didn’t realize how bad it was for them.
I also didn’t want to talk about this with the children because creating a fear about gaining weight always does more harm than good.
This carried on for about a year before I finally brought it up with her. I’ve gained almost 50 pounds and am now almost obese, and 2 of the children are clinically obese now as well, with the youngest still being firmly overweight.
All of them get a reasonable amount of exercise but it makes little difference when they’re eating almost 3000 calories a day. A few weeks ago I watched their school sports day and it was worrying how little they could run. The 2 girls couldn’t even run 100m and had to walk the final part.
I told my mom she had to stop giving us so much unhealthy food, but she snapped at me and said I should be grateful that she’s even letting us stay there.
I hate conflict so I ended up backing down, but I feel really bad about the effect it’s having on my kids. Recently, the oldest one has been trying to avoid sports at all costs, since she doesn’t enjoy it with the extra weight. AITA (Am I the a-hole) for bringing it up with my mom?
YTA (You're the a-hole). How can you neglect your kid to the point they are obese and blame it on your mom?!? It was your responsibility to set boundaries. This is your fault, not your mom.
ESH (Everyone sucks here) - you should have put your foot down and thanked your mother for her generosity but insisted on cooking for yourself and your children. It was your responsibility to keep them fit and healthy.
OP replies:
If I pushed back she would have pushed back harder. She’s extremely stubborn about cooking. She’ll probably let me make healthy sides, but won’t reduce her portion sizes so the kids will just end up eating more than ever.
You come across as entitled. Enroll your kids in soccer and swimming and be grateful you have someone who not only took you in, but feeds you.
OP responds:
I’ve tried enrolling them in sports, they hated it and just gave up. You clearly haven’t been in this position. I accept my own weight is my fault but my oldest child doesn’t want to do any physical activity at all. She has to be dragged kicking and screaming from the house just to go for a short walk so I’m not sure how to make her exercise.
Don't let them quit. You are enabling them to be lazy. It's going to be tough but worth it. It's what is best for your kids in the long run.
OP, again:
I can’t force them to run. I dropped them off at cross country club and when I came to pick them up was told they had walked about 100m, sat on the floor and picked grass for an hour. They just won’t do it.
NTA (Not the a-hole). It makes sense that you are worried about the unhealthily prepared meals being served to you and your kids while you are living with your parents. Your children's welfare is your top priority, so it's crucial to approach the situation with decency and compassion.
It was wise to bring up the subject with your mother. Concerns about your family's health and nutrition must be brought up in an honest and transparent manner. Your mother snapping at you in a protective manner is alarming. However, you need to continue the discussion and outline any potential health implications for your kids.
Despite the fact that you are living with your parents, you still have the right to voice any concerns you have about their health. Encourage your family to work together on food preparation and planning so that healthier options are made without ignoring or upsetting your mother's efforts. Your children's health should be your primary concern, and you must fight for it in a positive, loving way.
You've been irresponsible to yourself and you've let down your children tremendously. You've allowed them to become obese, and put yourself in that situation just to avoid looking rude. That is not your mother's fault.
Your children need you to advocate for them and help make good life choices. All you've taught them is to be spineless. YTA (You're the a-hole) and shame on you for not taking responsibility.
Csmith304 suggests:
Look into getting government assistance with housing, food, go after child support bc you definitely are entitled to it. There’s no shame in asking for help when you need it, that’s why it’s there. We all pay taxes so parents like you can be able to get back on their feet.
If you don’t do those things, you would be neglecting your children by allowing your mother to over feed them on a daily basis. You can do better, you just need to put one foot in front of the other and make an effort
OP:
Thanks! I’ll definitely apply for government assistance.
