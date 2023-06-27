Couple's vacation 'spoiled' by GF's daughter getting sick; BF calls daughter 'selfish.'

A frustrated man tried to draw a boundary to bring him and his girlfriend closer together, but it had the opposite effect. So, he came to Reddit to ask:
u/aitathrowaway34343 writes:
My (40M) GF (43F) has one daughter, Nell (19F). Nell is frankly very spoiled. GF worked so hard as a single mom to give her everything she needed, and Nell has never done anything to show her appreciation.
I don’t have or particularly like children, but I had a mother that I would consistently show my appreciation for, so I’m not keen on the excuse that “it's just a parent’s job”.
My GF is the kindest woman with the most forgiving heart, so she completely ignores the lack of gratitude.
Nell is at our home at the moment and requires her mom for everything. She needs her opinion on almost every decision she makes, interrupts her while she’s trying to relax, and asks her mom to go out with her on weekends and days off instead of allowing her to have some time for herself or with me.
I honestly think it’s really draining for GF to have a codependent daughter and she may be getting burnt out, and it’s also hard for us to strengthen our relationship with Nell always around, so I offered to take her on a relaxing couples getaway.
GF wasn’t sure about leaving Nell home at first, but she’s 19 and lives alone for most of the year, so I really didn’t see the issue. Eventually, Nell said she’d be fine so GF agreed to go with me.
However, Nell has started complaining to GF about not feeling well, which is making my GF have second thoughts about leaving her at home. I thought since she takes care of herself when she gets sick at college, it was very selfish of Nell to stress her mother out right before a relaxing getaway, so I decided to have a chat with her about boundaries.
I told her that she as an adult is too dependent on her mom and that it was draining for her, and that she needed to deal with some of these things herself for her mother’s sake.
Nell told her mom about our conversation, and I thought she would have encouraged her mom to go on the trip, but now my GF is furious with me. She said that she doesn’t care how old Nell gets, she will always put her daughter first and never wants Nell to feel guilty for needing her mom.
I get that she’s a parent, but I don’t think it’s healthy to put anyone’s needs above your own and pointed out that she can’t take care of Nell if she isn’t taking care of herself. My GF told me that I have no business telling her how to be a parent since I’m not one.
I do believe that Nell was being selfish by not thinking about her mom and that my GF needed to set boundaries by taking a break from Nell’s neediness.
I might feel differently for a younger child, but Nell is old enough to understand that her mother is human too and she can take care of herself once in a while for her sake, but GF is very unhappy with me and Nell believes that I overstepped as well. AITA (Am I the a-hole)?
Luckily, there's the internet! Reddit, do your thing...
YTA (You're the a-hole), you are the intruder in this relationship. Nell comes home to her mom to spend time with her while she is away for college the whole year. Also I'm pretty sure your GF also misses her saughter and enjoys her time with her? Nell needs your GFs opinions as she loves and respects her mother. Like non of both need any input on their relationship from you at all.
YTA. Her relationship with her daughter is her business, not yours. Don’t date mothers if you have an issue with them prioritizing their kids.
YTA. Everything you described seems like a happy and close relationship between parent and child. To be frank, 19 is incredibly young. Seem like she just had her first year away at college and missed her mom, which is normal. You’re not more important than her child.
By your estimation, what is the a-hole move Nell has done here? Getting sick? Ever mentioning the fact that she was sick? Was she supposed to hide it just because of how her mother might feel about it? YTA.
Dude, she’s not spoiled or your stepdaughter. Why did this make me feel so gross? 🤮YTA.