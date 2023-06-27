Couple's vacation 'spoiled' by GF's daughter getting sick; BF calls daughter 'selfish.'

Drawing boundaries is important, healthy, and often necessary. But more and more, it seems that people confuse 'drawing boundaries' with 'give me what I want.'

A frustrated man tried to draw a boundary to bring him and his girlfriend closer together, but it had the opposite effect. So, he came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for trying to set boundaries with my stepdaughter?'

u/aitathrowaway34343 writes:

My (40M) GF (43F) has one daughter, Nell (19F). Nell is frankly very spoiled. GF worked so hard as a single mom to give her everything she needed, and Nell has never done anything to show her appreciation.

I don’t have or particularly like children, but I had a mother that I would consistently show my appreciation for, so I’m not keen on the excuse that “it's just a parent’s job”.

My GF is the kindest woman with the most forgiving heart, so she completely ignores the lack of gratitude.