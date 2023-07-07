Girlfriend makes 'demeaning' chore chart for ADHD boyfriend; 'It's humiliating.' AITA?

ADHD is a very common condition that should be taken seriously. But there is a fine line between difficulty in completing tasks and just plain weaponized incompetence.

One woman has had an issue with getting her ADHD boyfriend to do his share of the chores so to help him out she made a chore chart full of bright colors and smiley faces. After he got very offended, she went to Reddit to ask:

'AITA (am I the a-hole) for making a (very) childish chore chart for my boyfriend?'

u/Fightingaboutchores writes:

My (20f) boyfriend (23m) recently moved in with me. Now, he has ADHD, so noticing when things have to be done and actually doing them are a bit of a struggle for him.