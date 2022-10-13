16 people share the common 'brags' that feel more like self-owns.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something people brag about that they shouldn't?" people were ready to share their biggest pet peeve when it comes to other people self-owning on social media or in real life.
How little they sleep. - NoSexAppealNeil
Going to work no matter how ill they are - Reynoldssas
Not being able to do basic tasks. "I can't even boil water, I'm so quirky!" No, you're not, you're a disappointment. - DozenPaws
Inherited wealth. - ShrugBlurp
Not drinking water - SakuraFoxOffical
What a great person they are. If you have to verbalize it, chances are you’re not as great as you think. - wheresmychin