16 people share the common 'brags' that feel more like self-owns.

If Instagram and watching our extended relatives overshare on Facebook have taught us anything, it's that sometimes a post that's intended to be self-congratulatory ends up seeming more like...an awkward confession or borderline roast of yourself?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is something people brag about that they shouldn't?" people were ready to share their biggest pet peeve when it comes to other people self-owning on social media or in real life.

1.

How little they sleep. - NoSexAppealNeil

2.

Going to work no matter how ill they are - Reynoldssas

3.

Not being able to do basic tasks. "I can't even boil water, I'm so quirky!" No, you're not, you're a disappointment. - DozenPaws

4.

Inherited wealth. - ShrugBlurp

5.

Not drinking water - SakuraFoxOffical

6.