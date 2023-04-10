Man tells teen sister to fix her hair or skip their grandfather's funeral. AITA?

He felt that it was disrespectful to their grandfather's memory and that the least she could do was brush her hair.
A little while back, our beloved grandfather passed away. He lived a very long and happy life (he was 98 years old!) so rather than having a mournful funeral, my parents wanted the event to be more of a celebration of grandpa's life.
I (24M) was at my parents’ house for the weekend, in order to attend our grandfather’s funeral. I and my parents were all ready and waiting for my 14-year old sister, Christina (we usually just call her “Chris”) to hurry up. Chris used to be a sweet person, but nowadays she fancies herself a cool rebel. In reality, she’s a bit of a brat.