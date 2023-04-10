Someecards Logo
Man tells teen sister to fix her hair or skip their grandfather's funeral. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
Apr 10, 2023 | 1:30 PM
One brother was upset at his sister's disheveled appearance when preparing to attend his grandfather's funeral.

He felt that it was disrespectful to their grandfather's memory and that the least she could do was brush her hair.

AITA for telling my younger sister to either tidy up her messy hair, or she won't be allowed to attend our grandfather's funeral?

WhistleThrowaway-123

A little while back, our beloved grandfather passed away. He lived a very long and happy life (he was 98 years old!) so rather than having a mournful funeral, my parents wanted the event to be more of a celebration of grandpa's life.

I (24M) was at my parents’ house for the weekend, in order to attend our grandfather’s funeral. I and my parents were all ready and waiting for my 14-year old sister, Christina (we usually just call her “Chris”) to hurry up. Chris used to be a sweet person, but nowadays she fancies herself a cool rebel. In reality, she’s a bit of a brat.

Sources: Reddit
