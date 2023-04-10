Man tells teen sister to fix her hair or skip their grandfather's funeral. AITA?

One brother was upset at his sister's disheveled appearance when preparing to attend his grandfather's funeral.

He felt that it was disrespectful to their grandfather's memory and that the least she could do was brush her hair.

AITA for telling my younger sister to either tidy up her messy hair, or she won't be allowed to attend our grandfather's funeral?

WhistleThrowaway-123

A little while back, our beloved grandfather passed away. He lived a very long and happy life (he was 98 years old!) so rather than having a mournful funeral, my parents wanted the event to be more of a celebration of grandpa's life.