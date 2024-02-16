'My fiance won't invite a gay friend to his graduation party. This is a deal breaker.' UPDATED 4X

When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared the saga of her fiance showing his true colors.

"My fiance's graduation party for his master's might be my deal breaker."

We met in college and decided to not get married until we graduated to focus on our studies, and we have been dating for four years. He proposed to me during his last semester of his master's program, and he is studying to become a teacher. I graduated with my bachelors not too long ago, but his graduation party is showing a side of him that I believe to be a deal breaker.