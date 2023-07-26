Woman breaks up with BF over his reaction to the Barbie movie; he disappears. AITA?

I (23F) literally dont know what to do right now and I feel so helpless turning to Reddit for advice/validation. But, three days ago my bf (23M) and I went to go see the Barbie movie.
I’ve been really excited as I’m a huge Greta Gerwig fan and my bf liked Ryan Gosling. Other than him being in the movie, my bf didn’t know anything else about it.
I, on the other hand ,was aware of its feminist themes and was secretly hoping my bf would get the message.
Over the duration of the movie, I could tell he was getting more and more uncomfortable and upset and I was getting really sad (both from the movie and his reaction) and I knew we would end up having a conversation about it afterwards.
He didn’t talk to me until we got in the car. He then told me that he was really offended by the movie and said that it was the kind of thing I should have watched with my girlfriends and not him.
I understood where he was coming from but I’m not going to even start explaining why I disagreed.
We have been having problems with his weird comments about women, the lgbtq community, and other stuff. He would deem it “btch sht”. Maybe it was a long time coming but this was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
I was tired of having to always deal with his attitude and disrespect and was also maybe on this girl-power high. So, i told him it was over.
The complicated part is this: he lives (lived) with me. He has been in between serving jobs and since he was my freaking boyfriend I let him move in with me 6 months ago.
Living with him is a whole other story but I couldn’t take it anymore and had him leave my apartment the next day. I stayed at my friend’s house while he packed up his stuff. He said he understood and that he “didn’t want to live with me another second anyway”.
I assumed he had a place to go but apparently he didn’t. His brother called me a few hours ago saying he’s MIA. His friends are blowing up my phone saying the same thing. I feel like this is all my fault.
No one has heard from him in 24 hours. I did think it was weird when I came home and all the food in the fridge was gone, all the batteries in our electronics drawer were gone, he took my phone charger, and half the blankets. I know now he did not in fact have anywhere to go (or a car. He had been using mine since his engine busted last month).
The worst part is we still have his location and it’s saying he is two states away. I don’t know how he got there. I can’t believe this is all because of the freaking Barbie movie.
U can break up for any reason you want to.
And he is a big boy he can take care of himself.
Also you aren’t responsible for his actions post breakup. He obviously has people he could have turned to. This isn’t your fault.
ETA: NTA
He’s MIA by choice. You got his location so his phone is working. He’s just refusing to answer.
I doubt he had no where to go. Sounds as if a lot of people are texting you.
If he got 2 states away with all the things taken from your place someone had to pick him up. I don’t see anyone stopping for man holding his thumb up for a ride carrying loads of crap with him.
Sorry he lacked the Kenergy to step up when he needed to.
I know it hurts right now, but you absolutely did the right thing.
The Barbie movie is just one thing on top of everything.
Why do YOU break up? What was your thoughts and feelings in this situation? How you think now?
NTA for things that happened later. He is a grown up, therefore he should be capable to live on his own. It is not you job to get him a warm place to sleep. He also does not want to be with you „didn’t want to live another second with you“.
OP, this is not your fault. Reasonable people do not have this kind of reaction to going to a movie.
It sounds like your ex was in the process of falling down some kind of rabbit hole - maybe some kind of toxic Andrew Tate like masculinity thing. That's obvs just a guess. It's classic that this happens to a man leeching off his GF.
His reaction to the movie was unacceptable and sounds like it came as a culmination of other unacceptable behavior. And then it sounds like he basically stole a bunch of stuff from you. Sending him packing was a reasonable and likely overdue reaction from you.
Yes, it is concerning that he's basically vanished, but that is between him and his family and friends. He is an adult, he's allowed to vanish if he wants.
Answer his family's questions simply, but do not accept guilt. Your actions were reasonable given his unacceptable behavior, both before the movie and in reaction to it.