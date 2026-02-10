'My BF left me for my childhood best friend — then karma came for them both!'

Two years ago, I was in a relationship with a man we’ll call George. We had been together a little over two years. Due to circumstances at the time, I ended up moving in with him.
Important context: the house we were living in belonged to my parents. It had been a rental property for years, and George had been living there for about six months before I moved in. (I can clarify more on this if people want.)
Coincidentally, my childhood best friend lived directly across the street. We’ll call her Sara. We hadn’t been very close for the last 8–10 years—adult life, work, relationships, etc.—but I was genuinely excited to reconnect. She lived with her boyfriend, James, and I thought it would be fun for all of us to become close as couples.
I introduced George to Sara because they were both Type 1 diabetics, and once I got to know James better, I realized he and George would probably get along great. For about six months, everything was fine. We helped each other out, hung out regularly, and things felt normal. Then things slowly started to go downhill.
The shift seemed to start when Sara broke her leg. I felt awful for her and tried to help however I could. I made her a small gift basket, brought over extra food I cooked, and even made meals specifically for them to make things easier while she recovered.
As part of her physical therapy, Sara began taking nightly walks. At first, she went with James, and George and I sometimes joined them. Around this time, I was significantly overweight, dealing with plantar fasciitis, and constantly exhausted. Eventually, I stopped going on the walks. George, however, kept going. What I didn’t know was that James eventually stopped going too.
So these “group walks” quietly became just George and Sara, alone, for about an hour at a time—every night. I don’t know how long that went on before I found out, but during that period I noticed George becoming increasingly withdrawn and distant from me. I repeatedly asked what was wrong. He brushed me off every time.
To be fair, he was struggling. He wasn’t working due to complications from his T1D and mental health issues. Around the same time, I decided to pursue gastric bypass surgery to address my weight and health issues (a whole separate story).
A few weeks before my surgery, George and I broke up. He told me he needed to “work on himself” and couldn’t be in any relationship. He also suddenly claimed he didn’t want to get married again because he’d already been divorced.
This blindsided me, because earlier in our relationship he had been open to — and talked about — getting married again, which is why I had felt comfortable pushing toward that next step.
Despite everything, we agreed to remain friends. Because he couldn’t afford to move out and wasn’t working, we decided he would move into the spare bedroom and we’d function as roommates. That’s when it became increasingly obvious that George was into Sara.
At the time, she was still with James, so I tried to rationalize it. I told myself George was just keeping busy—helping her on her farm, helping James with cars or house projects, getting out of the house since he was on disability. George promised he would still support me through my surgery. And technically… he did.
Both George and Sara were present for my pre-op and post-op hospital visits. But when I woke up from surgery, the two of them were extremely chummy, laughing and sharing inside jokes. I felt like a third wheel in my own hospital room. Eventually, I asked them to leave so I could rest. They weren’t great help during my recovery—but it was better than nothing.
Over the next few weeks, they grew closer and closer. Meanwhile, I was focused on healing and started losing weight. I was actually feeling optimistic. Then Sara and James broke up. A few weeks later, Sara came to me and asked if I would be “okay” with her dating George.
I told her honestly:
“I don’t think I’d be comfortable with that.”
She assured me that if I wasn’t okay with it, she wouldn’t pursue anything. She even promised that if feelings developed, she’d talk to me first—and if I wasn’t comfortable, she’d stop. That promise didn’t last.
Eventually, they got together anyway. I was devastated. I finally told them the situation was not workable for me and said: “Either George needs to move out, or I can’t continue a friendship with Sara. I can’t handle this.” Sara exploded on me for “giving an ultimatum,” and that was the end of our friendship. From that point on, I kept to myself. They kept to themselves.
By then, I had lost 50–60 pounds and decided I was done mourning George. I started dating again.
Now for the karma.
In November, a little over a year ago, I met the man who is now my husband. He is kind, loving, fiercely loyal, and genuinely my best friend. We are absolutely soulmates.
We dated for just three months before he proposed over Valentine’s Day weekend. We were married in a beautiful ceremony in August. We own a gorgeous home together. I’ve lost 120 pounds total since surgery and am at the lowest weight I’ve ever been. I’m happy, healthy, and deeply loved. We are even trying for our first baby!
Meanwhile? George and Sara lasted three months. George ended up moving into his mother’s basement, where—last I heard—he still lives. He’s working a miserable job and is still single. Sometimes, the best karma isn’t revenge. It’s just living well and being genuinely happy.
lorybear96 said:
George and Sara only lasted 3 months? Lol! Congratulations on your marriage. I hope they both find out you're now happily married. If they do find out and they try saying something stupid to you, just say something like: "You really shouldn't be the ones to talk about 'moving on too quickly' when you only broke up after three months.
But I'm glad you left me for Sara, George, because otherwise I wouldn't have found the husband I have today. So thank you."
BlueHeartKate said:
Even if Sara is doing fine she has to live with herself knowing she was a crap human to a good friend over a guy that lasted three months. That’s not a pretty thing to see in the mirror. I, too, would love to know what she’s up to now though!
plantlady1981 said:
How is James? Is he going OK?
OP responded:
No idea on what happened to him, I moved out to live with my husband April of last year so I haven’t been around
I’ve seen some posts asking what happened to Sara. On that front I unfortunately don’t have many updates. She unfriended me on Facebook and her profile is private so I don’t know how things are going. She is a divorced single mom from a high school relationship, don’t know if that context matters or not. As far as I know she’s still working a part time job, living in the same house, and not dating anyone new.