'My ex manipulated me into marrying him and I lost everything. But I won in the end.'

Kyle left just before my guests had arrived, I didn’t know that he’d used the bathroom right before hand. He deliberately urinated all over the main bathroom. Seat, floor, walls. Guests had arrived before I knew about this and my mother found the scene. When she confronted him, his excuse was:

“well next time she’ll think before telling me to put the seat down.” - this was a request I’d made frequently because he would always leave the toilet seat up.

Mum called him a “disgusting pig” he didn’t react to her, but later told me that she was forbidden from our home for being disrespectful.