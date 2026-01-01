'My GF's ex warned me about her BFF. I think he might have been right.' UPDATED 2X

Also, around one month ago her ex contacted me via facebook (we attended the same college) and asked me to be careful about the bff. At that time I thought it was just something a jealous ex would say but now but now I agree with him 100%.

Dude calls her regularly when she is out with me, always tries to come with us on our dates and generally makes demands on her time so much that sometimes I feel like a third wheel. Now I should make it clear that my gf never crosses any boundaries with him, but at the same time she doesnt shut him down forcefully.