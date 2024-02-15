Man discovers the ex-GF he ghosted is about to be his new boss. AITA? UPDATED

This wasn’t immaturity. It exposed a severe character flaw. Sylvia would be right to wonder if this flaw was still there. Short of traumatic incidents, these types of things don’t change.

I was in a 2 1/2 year relationship with someone who essentially ghosted me — failed to show up at the airport for a trip we were supposed to be taking together to visit my family (a ticket my FAMILY had paid for), left me a voicemail saying “I can’t do this”, and then ducked my calls for weeks until he finally answered and told me he had met someone else(!).

That was 9 years ago, and I still think that if I saw him bleeding on the side of the road I would simply stop to say “karma’s a %*!@&” and walk away. (And call 911. But that’s it.) If I had to supervise him? Even if he apologized? I would avoid and ignore him as much as possible which would probably have adverse employment effects on him — and that’s the best case scenario.

OP later shared this update:

Those who blamed me for ruining Sylvia’s life for good were wrong. She has done very well for herself. She is married, with kids and her husband is originally from here. They relocated because of his business opportunity, not because she would be stalking me or would orchestrate this in some elaborate vendetta.

It is a crazy coincidence but as some commenters pointed out, our professional world can be very small. I immediately reached out to Sylvia, along the lines of your kind advice and also offered to discuss the way forward in person. Here, I appreciate many useful comments on what to write. She did not get back to me.

I was not sure she was still using her old email address and with a return to school day fast approaching, I re-sent the email to her new work email. I also dropped a short message to the HR, without providing full details. Next morning (Sunday!) I got a call from the chair of our board of overseers, asking me to meet him as soon as possible.

I met with him, together with Sylvia, the same day. As you can imagine, this meeting was incredibly embarrassing for me, personally and professionally. Fortunately, unlike some of your readers hope, they did not think the past failed relationship was a sackable offence. At the end, there is not that much interaction between the director and employees on daily basis.

The chair was more worried about possible gossip and related implications for the organisation. Ours is an expensive enterprise, this is a conservative place and nobody wants any scandal. At the same time, they considered it was necessary – as they framed it – to put some measures in place to avoid possible problems in the future.

I was also told in no uncertain terms that although the schedule for the year was already set, it was far more difficult to replace the director than an employee (me). I do not want to go into too much details but I found the proposed measures rather excessive. It would make my position unattainable, even in a short run.

Therefore I resigned on the spot. My resignation was later accepted. In a summary, as many of those self-righteous people on the Internet hoped, I came out of this with no job, no severance and no prospect for another job in this city. Obviously, I have to leave as I need to make a living. I will be shortly moving back home for several months to work as a substitute teacher, with an agency.

I will see what next later. So I had my comeuppance. I am most certainly not asking for pity. I only wish there were not other individuals bearing the blunt of my immaturity in the past. (My partner cannot join me due to visa issue and family situation.)

OP’s response when asked how Sylvia seemed and what were the measures the organization wanted to put in place:

I do not know how it was for Sylvia. I have not seen her since. She seemed fine. She was not gleeful, very matter of fact, saying it was possible to work together and etc. The chair did most of the talking. I found out later that her husband comes from a prominent family here, everyone knows them. Nepotism is prevalent in this culture and family status really matters.

The chair knows them. I just do not understand why she had to get him involved. We could have tried to sort this out between us first, no need to go to the top immediately. The measures included things like we are never to talk to each other without a third person present, all meetings documented, no discussion about her and the management with my colleagues,

not even in watercooler chat, limit our interactions beyond the school, meaning no socialising for me. I do not understand how this could work. It would be very much out of character for me and my colleagues and friends would get suspicious. Although not presented at such, it felt very punitive.

What do you think about how this situation was handled — both by OP, and by his (now former) employers?