'My BF of 7 years ghosted me out of the blue. A month later, he reappeared.' UPDATED

Overall a lot was said, we talked for over two hours but that's the gist of it. He must have apologized like a hundred times, telling me how stupid he was to let his friend influence him. One kindergarten like logic stuck with me. He said: "We never broke up. I never said that I wanted to break up. We just took a break!" In my mind that sounded like: "Ha, you didn't say UNO, we're still together!" ..........

He basically promised me heaven on earth if we got back together. Breakfast in bed every morning, he'd do all the chores, what have you. He also swore that there was nobody else, that he slept with nobody else.