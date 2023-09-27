10 people who got petty revenge on a cheating ex.

There are two ways to handle being cheated on: You can take the high road, let it go, and move on with your life. Or you can take the lower road, get revenge on your ex, and then move on with your life (aka the Carrie Underwood method). Option two may come with a little more risk, but it also seems more satisfying—and it definitely makes for a better story!
These 10 people chose the latter option, and took to Reddit to share their experiences of getting petty, petty revenge on an unfaithful ex:
1.) I found out my husband and dearest friend were having an affair
My (ex)husband and I met when our best friends married each other. He was the best man, and I was the maid of honor.
After a couple of years we all lived in the same community and had our 4 children in the same time frame. We hired my friend, let’s call her “H-bag,” to be our attorney for our business when we thought about selling franchises.
H-bag and my ex, let’s call him “Dog,” spent lots of late nights working out the kinks in contracts….and more.
One July they had to go to NY for a week to “interview prospective franchisees.” Her (ex)husband called me to say he’d hired a detective who followed them and saw them all lovey-dovey, and that they only had one hotel room.
Well, since it was July and sizzling, her front right minivan window was open about 2”. I took it upon myself to purée a few raw shrimp with chicken broth and strain the solids out. Then I fed a long tube down to her rear passenger carpet, and under the seat as best I could. (I didn’t choose the front seat because it had removable mats.) I then slowly funneled about 1/2 cup of my potion down the tube.
That week it was over 90° every day. It was ghastly. A triumph! Her husband and I didn’t let on that we knew about their affair until we’d each had consultations with every good lawyer in our city, and had our financial ducks in a row.
Petty, effective revenge I don’t regret. - LynneCDoyle
This took place last year when I was 25 (I’m 26 now). My ex out of the blue said she wanted a “break.” She said to redownload my dating apps, so I did. I eventually matched with someone and I broke it off for good. Turns out her plan was malicious.
She screamed, threatened to come to my house, tried to get me to go over to hers, and then proceeded to tell me that she did this because she didn’t think anyone would want me, and that I’d come crawling back to her out of desperation.
Turns out she initiated the break so she could see another man and come back to me when it didn’t work out.
She told me that she hoped the person I matched with would “break my heart” but we’ve been together almost a year and we are happy. :) - throwawayimconcern
After she told me she was talking to someone while we were together I was extremely depressed. I’ve been getting better and 3 weeks have passed. Then I realized I paid for another month of Spotify for our duo acct. I tried reaching out to her on Thursday since I noticed some odd things about her.
She left work early due to anxiety attack so i invited her to hang at the beach to watch the sunset. She replied to me “It’s been three weeks. Congratulations on respecting your first boundary with me. I’m on my way out of town maybe next time” so I knew she was going to be driving for a while.
Since we work together I saw she had to work tomorrow so that means that she has quite some time on the road today (Saturday). I decided I’m going to take her off my plan and it’ll stop all the premium stuff that’s included with it.
I hope she enjoys the ads :)
My ex husband used to pick fights with me so he could leave every single weekend and cheat on me. It took me months to catch on completely what was happening. Earlier in the week if one particularly argumentative week, we went and bought him an all new wardrobe. He has recently lost a great deal of weight and nothing fit him.
Being the good wife that I am, I placed all his brand new clothes into the dresser after laundering them. Friday night fight night happened and he was gone. I received a call about his whereabouts and what he was doing. So first, I call the police and inform them that there is a completely illegal car (no inspection, insurance or licensed driver) about to leave said bar he was at and I was very concerned due to his heavy drinking about him being on the road.
I then called the bar and explained that I was in labor (9 months pregnant at the time but not in labor) and my husband needed to come home immediately. While on the phone, I got all of his brand new clothes out. I cut the toes and heels out of every sock, the crotch out of all his boxers, the armpits out of his shirts and made them into belly shirts, and cut his jeans straight up the pant legs to the pockets. I then proceeded to fold them all nicely and placed them back into the drawer.
The next morning, after my father in law picked him up from the drunk tank, I had already moved the majority of my belongings out of the house and he went to take a shower. The loving wife I am gave him a set of new clothes to put on and waited for him to discover his new look. Best fit check I’ve ever witnessed! Just saying, don’t mess with a hormonal, scorned woman. - Chaosisnormal2023
My ex cheated on me and I took him to the top of a high mountain, broke up with him, and left him without a ride home. He made it back safely - sushi-_-lady
When I was about 20, I was dating a guy that... Wasn't great. He was emotionally and physically abusive to me and put me through a LOT of trauma. Eventually I found out he was cheating on me with not one, not two, not even three, but FIVE different women. I was beyond furious.
Knowing he had a huge fear of amphibians of any kind, my best friend and I went to a local park and collected some frogs. I still had a key to his apartment, so we drove over there while he was at work, released the frogs, and left. The next day, I felt bad for the frogs, so I decided to go back and get them to return them to the park. I called him to see if he was home, and unfortunately, he was.
He thought I was calling to have a heart to heart and was pouring his heart out stating how bad he felt and OF COURSE I could come over. Sucker thought I wanted to hook up- I was simply trying to collect my frog friends.
Anyways, I go over to his apartment, let him continue his little guilt fused apology/rant, and when he finished, I calmly asked "That's great, but have you seen the frogs?" He got dead quiet and said "What frogs?" And I told him "The ones I put over here while you were at work the other day. You haven't seen them yet??" When I tell you, I haven't seen a grown man jump up from a bed so fast in panic mode, I had to laugh.
Right as I could tell he knew I was being serious, a frog jumped out of his closet. I said "Oh there's one!" And he screamed bloody murder, ran out of the house, and called his mom. Yelled at me he was not coming back in until I removed the frogs. I did, but I took my time doing so.
When I left, he was sitting on the bottom steps, shaking and still on the phone with his mom wailing "I can't believe she would do this to me!!" I turned around and said "I can." And then, I left.
I was with my ex for almost four years. He was a good guy up until a year before we broke up, when he started cheating on me. When we finally broke up, I was able to get some revenge.
One year for Christmas I got him a used PS4. We set up our accounts in such a way that mine was the “parent” account and his was the “child” so he could play my games. Another feature of this set up was that the “parent” account can lock the “child” account out of playing. He knew this when we set it up and said it didn’t bother him. When we broke up, he refused to stop playing the games I bought for me on my account, claiming he couldn’t stop.
Soon after that, I locked everything on his account. His account will automatically log out if he tries and he can’t do anything to stop it.
Before anyone says anything, I paid for everything when it came to that console. All of his games, his membership, everything. He was unemployed for most of our relationship and never paid for his own things.
And J, if you ever read this, f you.
My (now ex) BF (we’ll call him Bob) was cheating on me. Bob had a habit of digging through my stuff and reading my private journals, bank statements - just intrusive af. The day I found out he was cheating I took my anger and got creative.
I copied the letterhead from my healthcare provider and forged a letter from my gynecologist informing me I had genital herpes and a handful of other STI’s. I stuck the letter under the mattress (because I knew he snooped around there) and waited.
I’ll never forget the look on his face when he found that letter! The panic on his face when he realized that whatever diseases I had he had given me. Ahh. So sweet. So petty.
So, to begin this saga we need to turn the clock back a decade when I, 21 at the time, was dating and then engaged to Ex (32m at the time). Hindsight, the age gap was the first red flag among many other flags he waved like an entire color guard in a high-school band. Like him making much more than me but I, in welding school full time and working 2 jobs paid for everything.
After 6 months of being engaged I found out he was cheating with an ex of his, so naturally I called it quits. A few months pass and when it's obvious I'm not coming back Ex starts a rabid campaign to get his Amazon bought 190$ ring back. Mind you I'm still school full time and working so dropping the cheap-o ring off was not at the top of my priorities. Eventually I got tired of the harassment so I gave the ring back. And then some.
I sheared some 1/2" thick steel plates, welded up a cube, dropped that ring in there then welded that puppy shut. If you shook the cube you could hear a delightful 'tink tink tink' of it rattling inside. I dropped it in the mail and went on my merry way and hadn't given it another thought until my birthday this month.
According to my gal pal, Ex still has the cube and has not been able to get the Amazon ring out. He's still mad as heck and likes to rant about the ordeal to this day.
I regret nothing and am filled with joy knowing I've been irritating him for 10 years now. - PhobyArt
In my early 20s I lived with my ex boyfriend. I was gullible and believed every word that came out of his mouth. I believed him when he said he worked late hours and came back at 4am and made up excuses to keep me from meeting his friends and family and let him isolate me and hide me away.
Well, one day his grandmother passes away and he was devastated so I asked if he wanted company or to be left alone to grieve. He of course wanted to go alone and so, I let him.
I got a call from someone who knew both me and my ex informing me that he did in fact take his girlfriend to the funeral but that person was not me. She had been introduced to his family, taken on date after date, and he had played dad to her one year old. My heart sunk right to my feet that day and so did hers once she found out about me.
My friend got us in contact and we talked for hours. We laughed, cried and in the end decided to dump that man and be friends. He absolutely hated it. We became extremely close after that. I took her to her 21st and drunk-sat her after she got sick all over me and we took each other on a "date" and even to a concert that her family got tickets for. To this day, I have her in my phone as "the wife" even though we are both married to wonderful men. - Sudden-Pineapple-821