Breastfeeding mom 'yelled at' and called 'selfish' by in-laws who saw her nurse.

First off, let me just express the deepest of condolences for the father-in-law who saw something so traumatizing, we can only offer him thoughts and prayers: a mother fed her child in his living room.
Here's the full story for those of you brave enough to handle the boob talk:
AITA (Am I the A-hole) for breastfeeding my son around my FIL (father in law) despite it making him uncomfortable?
aitabffilb writes:
I didn't think I was the a-hole, but now I'm not so sure. My husbands family doesn't celebrate Christmas, so mid December we spend a week with them before flying to see my parents (whom are Christmas mad) to spend the holidays with them.
I didn't really want to go this year as my husband and I had our son in August and they're very pushy with their ideals. They're the type of people who tell us their babies were talking at crawling at three months old, and because ours isn't we're obviously doing something wrong.