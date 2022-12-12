Breastfeeding mom 'yelled at' and called 'selfish' by in-laws who saw her nurse.

"Their house, their rules..."

First off, let me just express the deepest of condolences for the father-in-law who saw something so traumatizing, we can only offer him thoughts and prayers: a mother fed her child in his living room.

I know! I'm scared, too.

Here's the full story for those of you brave enough to handle the boob talk:

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for breastfeeding my son around my FIL (father in law) despite it making him uncomfortable?

aitabffilb writes:

I didn't think I was the a-hole, but now I'm not so sure. My husbands family doesn't celebrate Christmas, so mid December we spend a week with them before flying to see my parents (whom are Christmas mad) to spend the holidays with them.