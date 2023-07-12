Woman snaps at aunt after getting shamed for breastfeeding at family function.

Breastfeeding is a completely natural bodily function. But because of society's sexualization of the female body, a lot of people still consider it 'inappropriate' or awkward to witness in public.

While you might expect those reactions to primarily come from men or people who haven't been parents, that's not the case, sometimes older moms and grandmas are the most likely to pearl-clutch.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her aunt after being scolded for breastfeeding at a family event.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my aunt to move if she doesn’t want to see me breastfeed my daughter?