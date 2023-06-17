Woman catches bouquet at wedding, BF says, 'you're rude, pressuring me.' AITA?

I didn't think anything of it and went on with the rest of the night.

In the car home my boyfriend blew up at me and said I was pressuring him into something he wasn't sure about. He said my best friend and I made him very uncomfortable and he didn't like that I had brought her into a private matter.

I told my best friend that he didn't want to marry me a few weeks ago and she thought it was very strange and that he should go to a therapist for his commitment issues. When I told him this he was adamant that he would not be going to a therapist because he didn't need one.