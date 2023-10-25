Woman scolded for 'outshining' the bride, says 'this is my African culture.' AITA?

I approach the MOB and ask to speak but she says she has nothing to say to me. I ask her why she has something to say to everyone else about me but not to me. She calls me an insolent child. I try to explain to anyone who scolds me that this was my first white people wedding.

I specifically asked what to do wear and followed the guidelines. Where I'm from, there's no such thing as 'outshines the bride' - weddings are a fashion show and a chance to wear your best and brightest clothes.

They told me this isn't Africa (which was racially coded) and people here have manners. I laughed and told that person to go to hell, so she's telling people I lack remorse for my behaviour. I'm wondering if I really am the a-hole though?

Edit: the dress inspo I showed to my tailor is now on my profile to help you.