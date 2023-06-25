Bridesmaid told to buy 10 matching outfits, bride mad when she says, 'hard pass.'

'AITA for saying no to my wife to be a bridesmaid?'

Maleficent_Glove_420

I (am or was) going to be the best man at my brother’s wedding next year. My wife was invited to be a bridesmaid and she Initially said yes.

It turns out that the bride is now expecting my wife to get a whole new wardrobe for the bridal showers, bachelorette party, rehearsal, and reception dinner on top of her bridesmaid's dress.

The only color she’s allowed to wear to all of these events is the same lavender color as her bridesmaid dress. She was even given a few swatches of that material to take shopping with her. The shoes and makeup have to match for photos. Even pajamas have to match.