Bridesmaid told to buy 10 matching outfits, bride mad when she says, 'hard pass.'

I (am or was) going to be the best man at my brother’s wedding next year. My wife was invited to be a bridesmaid and she Initially said yes.
It turns out that the bride is now expecting my wife to get a whole new wardrobe for the bridal showers, bachelorette party, rehearsal, and reception dinner on top of her bridesmaid's dress.
The only color she’s allowed to wear to all of these events is the same lavender color as her bridesmaid dress. She was even given a few swatches of that material to take shopping with her. The shoes and makeup have to match for photos. Even pajamas have to match.
The bachelorette party is a week getaway plus all of the other events it’s like an additional 10 days of clothes that my wife will never wear again. She normally wears black or dark color clothes.
I bring this up to my brother after he hands me the swatches of fabric. I told him this is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. He said that’s why they are giving me almost a year to get all of the items together for the bachelorette and wedding.
I’m thinking of my wife’s reaction because she’s already not great friends with the bride. I told my brother that my wife can attend the wedding as a guest and not a bridesmaid.
My bother gets mad saying I’m upsetting his fiancée’s aesthetic that she’s had planned. He’s just asking for a few days of accommodation and I said no. He tells me I’m no longer his best man for this and I’m selfish for destroying his fiancée’s dream wedding over a few dresses.
Edit: I don’t know why Reddit would think I didn’t discuss this with my wife. I told her afterward and she laughed saying “Hard pass.” Maybe when you grow up and get into a functional, healthy relationship you’ll understand that you can predict your partner’s moods and boundaries.
NTA - It’s so incredibly selfish when brides do sh*t like this. It’s unfair to expect everyone to spend what will ultimately be thousands to try and accommodate this type of request. Your brother is being delusional.
I've never understood why bridesmaids are expected to pay for their own dresses when the bride is dictating what they will wear. Want me to wear a specific dress that will more than likely go to a thrift store when I'm done? Then pay for it.
NTA. PEOPLE, HE KNOWS HIS WIFE! If this would happen to my partner, I'd expect to have my back, too. This isn't 'speaking for her', this is backing her up. That's actually his job as a husband.
Back to the topic: this is nuts. Good thing you didn't take their sh*t.
NTA - If your wife thinks it’s terrible too. I would not be a part of that. That’s insane. The wedding is the only place they should be dictating a dress code.
NTA. What is up with people expecting others to shell out thousands of dollars to be part of their wedding, and even pre-wedding activities? I also don't get these week long getaways that everyone but the bride pays for. A bachelorette party used to be a one night thing. The entitlement of some people has gotten out of hand.
It's also a year in advance, so there's plenty of time for her to find someone else that can keep with her aesthetic.