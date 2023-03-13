Bride forbids bridesmaid from wearing her glasses, entire bridal party walks out.

Of course friends try to make the day perfect for their friend's wedding, especially if they are part of the actual wedding party. But, one bride refused to allow one of her bridesmaids to wear the glasses that she need to see, so they decided to mutiny.
My friend(Jemma) tells me about how she and an entire group of Bridesmaids left a wedding after their friend dared them to.
So this all happened a few weeks ago, a long time friend of Jemma's group was getting married in another state but the day of the wedding she suddenly had a problem with one girl who wore glasses, which she didn't have an issue with beforehand.
The glasses girl told her she wouldn't wear them during the vows and pictures but the bridezilla didn't want her wearing them at all and was screaming at her to not put them on for the rest of the day, obviously she couldn't do that since she needs to see.