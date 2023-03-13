Bride forbids bridesmaid from wearing her glasses, entire bridal party walks out.

The wedding day is the brides 'special day' but sometimes enough is enough.

Of course friends try to make the day perfect for their friend's wedding, especially if they are part of the actual wedding party. But, one bride refused to allow one of her bridesmaids to wear the glasses that she need to see, so they decided to mutiny.

Comply with Bridezilla or leave, ok?

plogan56

My friend(Jemma) tells me about how she and an entire group of Bridesmaids left a wedding after their friend dared them to.

So this all happened a few weeks ago, a long time friend of Jemma's group was getting married in another state but the day of the wedding she suddenly had a problem with one girl who wore glasses, which she didn't have an issue with beforehand.