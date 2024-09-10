Bridesmaid fumes at bride’s demands; 'one bridesmaid with a 10mo asked if she could sleep in my car.' UPDATED 2X

Six days later, the OP returned with an update.

"I keep thinking the bride can't get worse, and she gets worse..."

Pleasant_Knowledge57

The wedding is 4 days. I keep thinking that the bride is done making me enraged because it's too close to the wedding for her to throw anymore bombshells at me. One of our bridesmaids is a mom of a 10 month old escaping a DV situation and has no money. The bride wanted her to be in the wedding anyway. They've been friends for a very long time.

I made the agreement with the bride that I would cover one night of her hotel stay and the the bride would cover the second night. We made this agreement last week. Today I just got a text from said bridesmaid: "Hey, can I sleep in your car the night before the wedding?" I was like wtf?!