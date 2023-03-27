Man reaches out to son he abandoned 31 years ago, his new family sides with son.

Childhood trauma is hard to outrun.

The hurt can run just as deep for the parents who wronged them. One man finally tried to do right by the son that he abonded over 30 years ago. But, his attempt at redemption may have been far too little and entirely too late. What he did manage to change, was his new family's opinion of him and the lense through which they viewed the father they thought they knew.

Attempting to build a relationship with my son after being an absent father and could use some guidance on how to move forward.

RaoulJpd

I guess I'll just start right in with the story.