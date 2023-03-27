Man reaches out to son he abandoned 31 years ago, his new family sides with son.

The hurt can run just as deep for the parents who wronged them. One man finally tried to do right by the son that he abonded over 30 years ago. But, his attempt at redemption may have been far too little and entirely too late. What he did manage to change, was his new family's opinion of him and the lense through which they viewed the father they thought they knew.
I guess I'll just start right in with the story.
In 1992 my then on and off girlfriend got pregnant and had our first son. At the time, I was working for a landscaping company making pennies and was in no way emotionally or financially ready for a child. I wasn't mature enough for that yet. I let my cowardice get the better of me. I accept full responsibility for my actions.