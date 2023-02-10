Teen bullies brother in wheelchair, brother forgives him six years later UPDATE.

Siblings will fight at some point. It's the nature of living with someone in close quarters. However, there's a difference between sibling rivalry and being cruel to your sibling. Some lines shouldn't be crossed.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Confessions Subreddit, one teen confesses to mercilessly bullying his brother in a wheelchair and then asking for forgiveness.

He writes:

I have a brother who is two years older than me. He has suffered from a condition since birth that forces him to be in a wheelchair anytime he is out of bed. He cannot use his arms that well, either. We used to have a great relationship until I turned 11, and I really started resenting the amount of attention he took from my parents. And how much stress he put them under. I had to help him, change him, and feed him constantly. I hated it.