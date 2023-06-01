Woman goes to engagement party, finds out brother is marrying her high school bully.

In a perfect world, your siblings only get engaged to amazing people you want to be friends with. But reality is a different thing altogether, and sadly, sometimes siblings go for people who know how to make our lives hell.
She wrote:
AITA for exposing my future sister-in-law for bullying me in high school at a family event?
In high school, I used to be friends with this girl Annika. We were close until junior year, when I discovered she had been spreading false rumors about me. However, even after I stopped being friends with her, she continued to make up lies about me and made my life hell right up until we graduated. We went to different universities and I’m in my mid-twenties now.
My older brother Carter went to the same university as Annika. Recently, he announced that he had gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Our family was happy for him, but we were surprised at the same time since we didn’t know he was dating anyone. He said he’d introduce her at an upcoming family party.