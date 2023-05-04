Someecards Logo
Baker doubles price of cupcakes and snaps 'you can afford it' to customer. AITA?

Carson Cupello
May 4, 2023 | 4:55 PM
When a part-time baker was asked for a rush order by a mutual friend, she didn't expect such a conflict to ensue.

But after seeing a social media post that set her off, OP came to Reddit for support:

'AITA (Am I the A-hole) for charging someone more than usual for cupcakes and saying I'm not running a charity?'

Glass_Ad_1364 writes:

I (26) have a small business baking cakes and cupcakes. It's not my primary job- my customers are mostly family and friends, but it's something I'm good at and enjoy doing. It depends on the size, but since I can't do commercial quantities, my time frame to place orders is at least 2 weeks in advance.

So a couple weeks ago a mutual friend, Liv, (29) reached out asking if I could make some cupcakes for her daughter's 3rd birthday. She gave a outline of what she wanted and it's something I can do, so I said sure.

Difference is she wanted them in a week.

Liv said there's a lot going on for her right now and she decided to give her daughter a surprise and doesn't have time to make cupcakes too, so the late order. I had spare time that week, so I said I could make them.

