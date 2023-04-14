Someecards Logo
13 campers share their most terrifying experiences in the woods.

Shenuque Tissera
Apr 14, 2023 | 5:21 PM
The great outdoors is beloved by many. Fresh air, animals, pretending like you're an explorer I assume these are the things people like about it (personally, it isn't for me). It's important to respect mother nature, as you never know what she's capable of.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people fond of the outdoors share their harrowing experiences.

They write:

1. Ocksu2 says:

Many years ago, when I was about 14, I was hiking deep in the woods behind my house with some friends. We were miles away from home- further than any of us had ever gone before. And we came up to the edge of a clearing and a little further down the treeline, we saw a lump of clothes underneath an old deer stand.

We got a little closer and we could make out legs and arms and boots. They were wet from rain and had been there for a while. Obviously, our first thought was that it was a hunter who had an accident and fallen out of his stand and was dead.

