Sudden breakup mystery revealed six months later: partner hid family cancer diagnosis.

Part of me wants to reach out to him and ask if he’s doing okay and how his mum is but I’m terrified about opening that chapter up again. I’ve never felt heartbreak like that and I’ve only just started feeling like myself again.

xb4r7x

That's a rough one. Sounds like he knew he was going to go home and deal with shit, and didn't want to burden you with it or it made his priorities change.

Glittering-Star966

Most guys have been trained by society to not want to be a burden to anybody. We still think of ourselves as "the man of the house" and we are supposed to be a provider. Him going home to look after his Mum pretty much confirms that is how he sees himself. You probably don't want to hear this, but in his mind he is letting you go because he thinks you'd be better off without him.