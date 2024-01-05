Man tells stranger at bookstore to 'stop oversharing' and 'get a therapist,' wife calls him AH.

Anyone who has worked in customer service knows the trope of the chatty customer all too well. The person who brings their heaviest problems to the checkout line in hopes of receiving some magic comfort from an underpaid employee just trying to do their job.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling a stranger to get a therapist and stop oversharing. He wrote:

"AITA for telling a stranger that I am not her therapist and to stop interrupting my checkout at the store?"

I was at a bookstore last night after work. When I got to the register, it was empty. A moment later, an employee came back around with another customer. The other customer got in line behind me, while still chatting with the employee. I could tell the employee was a little uncomfortable as she called me forward.