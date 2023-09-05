Man with terminal cancer snaps at MIL after she says 'it's not your fault.'

People can be untactful in general, but it gets even worse when it comes to illness. Unless they've been through it themselves, most people don't know what to say when a loved one gets cancer. Especially, if they have a late-stage diagnosis and are looking down the barrel of an early death. Understandably, this is deeply exhausting for the person who actually has it.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for snapping on his in-laws after they made an insensitive comment. He wrote:

" AITA ? I have Stage IV Cancer and said “no s#$t” to what I thought was in-laws weird /insensitive comment."