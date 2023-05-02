Woman snaps at brother's GF at party after she comments about hair, 'I have cancer.'

People tend to get really awkward around illness, particularly someone else's illness.

The awkwardness is often an unconscious reaction, as Americans in particular don't know how to cope with our own mortality. Sometimes the awkwardness manifests as useless platitudes that undermine the complexity of illness, telling someone that they're 'inspiring' while they're in tremendous pain.

Other times it comes in the form of comparison, bringing up random acquaintances who also suffered and survived. No matter how well-meaning it is, it can still be deeply uncomfortable, which is why some people keep their sickness a secret as long as possible. But there are times, when ripping off the band-aid is the best way to go.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for loudly saying she has cancer in the middle of a party.

She wrote: