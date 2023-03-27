15 people who got disillusioned after landing their 'dream job' share what happened.

As kids, a lot of us have a dream job that sits in our brain like a north star. This north star looms over us like a guide, showing us which opportunities to apply for and which skills to build up in hopes we'll someday get paid for it.
Having long-term goals can be deeply clarifying no matter what, and even if your course changes along the way, it clears your initial path. However, it can be hard to let go of that initial dream job if you never get that opportunity. But it's helpful to remember that even dream jobs aren't always what they seem.
All throughout childhood and college I wanted to be a zookeeper. When I was finally offered the internship though, it took me less than a week to realize I couldn't stomach it. It's a lot less "playing with and training cute animals" and a lot more "cleaning up the vilest messes and being bombarded with the absolute worst smells on planet earth" than I imagined.