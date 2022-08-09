15 people who are admittedly overpaid share they what they do for a living.

Is there truly such a thing as being "overpaid" for any job?

While being underpaid is a common complaint in the workplace, most people wouldn't dare to speak up when they're making too much cash for the work they're doing. So, when a Reddit user asked, "Which job is definitely overpaid?" people who work jobs that are admittedly paid a little too well were ready to reveal the workplace secrets and tricks of the trade.

1.

I watch milk powder go into a bag and out on a conveyor and get paid $37 an hour - Stacwe3

2.

I make about 40 an hour after tax in the US as a real estate appraiser. You just need a college degree and a year of training and there is a huge shortage of appraisers right now. - f4gmo

3.

I’m in software sales...software sales. Coworker got 100k commission on a deal - The_GOATest1

4.