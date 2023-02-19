Nurse turned marine biologist angry husband says she is a 'turtle tour guide'.

AITA for asking my husband to use my correct job title?

TropicalOctopuss

I (F36) have been married to my husband (M38) for 10 years, and have recently had a massive career change. My first degree at university was nursing, but I have been really struggling over the past few years with everything that happened, so I have gone back and done a degree in marine biology.

Marine biology has always always interested me, and I was so pleased to finally start enjoying my job again. I have started working for a turtle rehabilitation centre, and I could not be more fulfilled.

The challenge comes in that my husband continuously introduces me as a tour guide in an aquarium. He thinks it is very funny, and says that it is easier to explain to people.