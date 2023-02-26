20 annoyed adults joke about the 'real life jobs' they think are total malarkey.

But sometimes, we can't help but wonder how some people get paid for what they do, or why in the world they would do it. (She pontificates, from her work from home content writing job).
Anyway! Here's the dish!
1. mattosx
Promotional speaker. "Let me tell you how I became successful charging you $10,000 to speak how I get $10,000!"
2. RamenTheory
NYC apartment brokers. I hate having a middleman. The only way it would make sense to me is if they were there to negotiate on my behalf, but instead they are incentivized to do the very opposite
3. BCS24