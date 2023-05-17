Woman told she won't be promoted because she would make more than the men. UPDATE

The workplace can be incredibly cutthroat and sometimes it's hard to know what to do when you feel you are being taken advantage of.

One woman wrote to Reddit when she felt that her manager, an older male, was intentionally taking advantage of her and her work. She says he admitted that she was the best employee in her division, but refused to promote her, or give her a raise, even though she was financially benefitting the comapny significantly more than her male counterparts. After, listening to what Reddit readers had to say, she decided to do something about it. She shares the full story with added updates and provides us with a pretty satisfying ending. This is the story of a lot of woman in the modern workforce and a good example of how to advocate for yourself.

'My (30sF) Manager (50sM) is holding me back and it's affecting my career.'

DeadlyViking