Man refuses to cover half of in-laws' assisted living costs, snaps at wife. UPDATED.

Taking care of aging parents is no walk in the park.

Not only do you face the existential crisis of grappling with their future death and your own aging, but you have the financial and logistical burden of shelling out for care. If you have siblings, then you also have to split tasks and delegate among different personality types. Throw in some spouses, and you've got a whole circus full of stress to deal with.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for telling his wife he's not covering the lion's share of her parents' assisted living costs.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my wife we’re not going to pay our fair share for her parents' assisted living?