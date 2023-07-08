Misogynist foolishly challenges OP's wife to a street race, throws a fit. UPDATED

Around 8pm, with the track closing at 9pm I had the 'Chad-est' of Chad's approach me and engage in the typical smack talk about how my cars are slow and how incredible his car is, yadda yadda yadda.

After being goaded numerous times, declining a 10k race and really just trying to pack up for the day this d*ck head decided to insult my wife in a rather derogatory and misogynistic way. The comments were both disgusting and about how a woman doesn't belong on a race track.

I thought for a second before responding, then I said to our Entitled Prick:

Me: 'Since women don't belong on the race track, why don't you race her in the Laurel?'

Me: 'No no no, if you're racing her it's going to be for titles.' (known in Hollywood as pink slips or just pinks.)

EP: 'Hell yeah I'll take your car.' (starts laughing and further insulting wife to his cronies.)