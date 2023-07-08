Misogynist foolishly challenges OP's wife to a street race, throws a fit. UPDATED

And we're off to the races!
This past Sunday, I decided to take a track day at a regionally known drag strip during a no prep event (if you're not from the car scene just Google 'what is no prep drag racing' for a full understanding.)
My partner and I took two pick up trucks with two two car trailers, with 3 cars in them along with tools, spare wheels with tires on them, etc.
I brought my 1996 Honda Civic Hatchback which without going full car nerd, has an engine swap and a lot of work done. It's quite fast for a Honda but really just a toy.
I also brought my Nissan Laurel which is imported from Japan and was never sold in the United States. The car is primarily a drift car but with 30 minutes of work it can be changed over to a drag setup. My buddy brought his 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX. We were running all day making small wagers with those at the track and together we were up just over 20k on the day from wagers.
Around 8pm, with the track closing at 9pm I had the 'Chad-est' of Chad's approach me and engage in the typical smack talk about how my cars are slow and how incredible his car is, yadda yadda yadda.
After being goaded numerous times, declining a 10k race and really just trying to pack up for the day this d*ck head decided to insult my wife in a rather derogatory and misogynistic way. The comments were both disgusting and about how a woman doesn't belong on a race track.
I thought for a second before responding, then I said to our Entitled Prick:
Me: 'Since women don't belong on the race track, why don't you race her in the Laurel?'
EP: '10k bro that's easy money, lets go.'
Me: 'No no no, if you're racing her it's going to be for titles.' (known in Hollywood as pink slips or just pinks.)
EP: 'Hell yeah I'll take your car.' (starts laughing and further insulting wife to his cronies.)
We shook hands, pulled out paperwork and found a track official to hold both sets of paperwork before getting ready for the run.
One single 1/4 mile race for both cars. The light turned green and they blew off the line, EP pulled slightly ahead out of the gate and you could just feel the misogynistic comments he was saying to himself as he flew down the track.
About halfway down the track my wife caught up to him and surpassed him, finishing the race with enough room to parallel park an F250 between them.
My wife pulls back into our stall smiling and laughing, excited over her win as it was only her third pass on the track for the day. I went to the staff member to collect paperwork without problem and then went over to EP's stall to collect our car.
As we turned the corner into the stall EP yelled 'F*CK NO! I'M NOT GIVING MY CAR TO A WOMAN. SHE GOT LUCKY, TWO OUT OF THREE. F*CK THIS.' etc.
All of EP's friends were laughing at him and making the 'hurhurhur you got beat by a girl' jokes that were popular in middle school. I noticed the keys were still in the car so I quickly reached into the car and snatched them.
After grabbing the keys, I was sucker punched by EP and I did defend myself. I didn't engage in a full on brawl, merely defended myself after giving it one good swing.
Track officials separated us and EP started screaming to staff that I was trying to steal his car and saying he was going to call the police. You see in my state, all bets are legal at the track as it's no different than betting on a horse. Taxes are paid on the bet.
In the event of a slip race, taxes are paid on the vehicle through the DMV. EP's threat of police held no power. EP continued to scream for another 15 minutes not letting anyone else get a word in.
Finally the OWNER of the track came by and ordered EP off the property, or HE would call the police for a trespass order. Owner also informed EP he was banned from the track for the rest of the year. We returned to our stall with the keys in hand and waited for EP to leave. Having no choice EP left without the car.
This morning, I was served with a $100,000 lawsuit from EP. Turns out EP had taken a 100k loan to build this race car and still owes almost all of it. According to his sui,t the loan was taken in July of last year.
EP not only lost the race fair and square which he knowingly bet his car on, but decided to litigate against ME not Wife. I can only assume this is due to EP's blind rage and misogyny.
Before anyone asks, EP lost a 1969 Pontiac GTO with a specialty engine in it from Texas Speed and a whole lot of other engine upgrades. The engine alone retails for $45,000. Checking the prices of a stock 69 GTO they seem to be between 60-70k.
So, I'd assume this car is worth 75-80k. I'll be posting photos of the wife and I's cars in a comment as it wouldn't allow me to embed links in the post.
This Dbag is going to be a gigantic headache, I can already tell. Any advice would be appreciated.
Alright, so last week I posted these events in r/entitledpeople and part 2 100% belongs here.
For a TL:DR to catch you up, Chad decided to talk a bunch of misogynist crap at my wife in the pits at the drag strip. He challenged the wife to a race for $10,000, I retorted slips or admit you're a p*ssy. Chad put his slip up and lost to a girl.
Chad then decided to assault me, threaten to call police and was screaming we were stealing his car. Later Chad attempted to sue us because to build the race car he took out a second mortgage on his home of at least $100,000.
You see the Entitled Dbag, Chad Chaddington III decided to file a frivolous lawsuit which cost me $500 to have my lawyer get it thrown out before weeks end. However you see, Monday we filed our own paperwork.
First we started with PPO's for both myself and wife. We then filed a defamation suit that also seeks legal fees as well as missed income due to time spent at the courts. The suit in total was for $18,000. (I own 4 businesses and make on average $1,380 an hour) and the wife makes around $300 an hour.
Today we went into court over the PPO's. My wife and I decided to take the GTO to court and as I parked in the parking lot, I saw Chad getting out of his car directly across from us. Chad looked like steam should be coming from his ears but he did manage to not say a word.
After about 70 minutes the court called our cases for the PPO's. Chad wanted a hearing. Through the hearing the whole story was told and the judge was very interested in Chad's physical aggression and threats.
Chad also brought up the fact that the courts threw out his lawsuit for 'theft' and stated he's going to lose his house because 'he cannot get justice.'
The judge called for a recess and returned 15 minutes later, with the now dismissed lawsuit filed by Chad. According to Chad's lawsuit he was forced into the bet via threats of violence. After about 15 minutes of Chad explaining how he was in fear for his life as I threatened him repeatedly it was now my attorney's turn to speak.
You see, on all of my cars EXCEPT the Honda, not only do I have dash cams, but I have Blackvue systems which record inside and outside audio along with 270 degrees around the car, and the interior. We had this footage available in court. The footage directly contradicted Chad's sob story.
After the video finished playing the judge ruled for 3 year PPO's (restraining orders) against Chad for both myself and my wife, a $5,000 settlement, and he found Chad in contempt of court for perjuring himself. Chad was sentenced to 7 days in county lock up and a $3,000 fine for his lies.
Please fellas, leave the misogyny in the 1950's.