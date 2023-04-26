Man refuses to lend Porsche to brother who didn't share his car years earlier.

There's nothing quite like giving someone a taste of their own medicine.

It can be the most cathartic form of revenge, but it can also leave you feeling worse off than you felt before. It all depends on the context.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for refusing to lend his car to his brother.

He wrote:

AITA for refusing to lend my car to my brother so he can pick up his daughter from school?

A few years ago, my brother bought a gorgeous red Ferrari. As I was still in college at the time (senior year as a CS major), I asked him if I could borrow his car for a few hours to take my girlfriend (now wife) on a ride. He flat-out said no to me and said he didn't trust me with it.