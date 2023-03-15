Woman files insurance claim against 'good samaritan' who tried to help with her car.

There are few things that restore faith in humanity quite like a stranger stepping in to help someone. These moments of spontaneous kindness can serve as a reminder that we're all connected and share the core commonality of being alive as a human.
However, there are times when lending a helping hand can backfire. Sometimes, a stranger sees a situation, acts quickly in good faith, and accidentally makes things worse.
She wrote:
AITA for making an insurance claim against someone just trying to help me?
I take my dogs for a run every afternoon to some fields about a 10-minute drive from my home. I load them up in the canopy in the back of my ute and pop the one window of canopy into the open position so my dogs can look at things and get some fresh air.