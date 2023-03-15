Woman files insurance claim against 'good samaritan' who tried to help with her car.

There are few things that restore faith in humanity quite like a stranger stepping in to help someone. These moments of spontaneous kindness can serve as a reminder that we're all connected and share the core commonality of being alive as a human.

However, there are times when lending a helping hand can backfire. Sometimes, a stranger sees a situation, acts quickly in good faith, and accidentally makes things worse.

In fact, this is precisely what happened in a recent AITA post, where the OP asked if she's wrong for filing an insurance claim against a nice stranger.

She wrote:

AITA for making an insurance claim against someone just trying to help me?