23 people who have met celebrities reveal which ones were surprisingly rude or kind.

While people always warn fans that they should 'never meet your heroes,' sometimes a celebrity sighting can be a delightful surprise...

However, sometimes your absolute favorite musician in the world can come into the coffee shop you work at and ruin the entire staff's day with a series of completely unhinged and entitled demands. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'Who is the kindest/rudest celebrities you've met IRL?' people were ready to spill the piping hot celebrity tea.

1.

I used to serve Rachel McAdams at a restaurant fairly regularly. She was always super sweet. Very lowkey and soft spoken in person. She and her husband would come in late and keep to themselves. - overintoxikatied

2.

I was an extra on The Last of Us and met Pedro Pascal. He was super nice. We technically weren’t allowed to talk to the “talent” and they’d usually ignore us but he and Gabriel Luna talked to us anyway. - _PlaZma

3.