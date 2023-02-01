16 people who went to high school with a famous person share what they were like.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Any one of you go to high school with someone who is pretty famous now? What were they like then?" people were shared the halls with future stars were ready to share their stories.
Taylor Lautner. That guy is an arrogant jerk. - ansabhailte
I went to high school with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. I would see him once in a while walking to class or chilling with his friends. He seemed pretty laid back. - crazyiris
Kesha. She was weird. Not hot weird, Just weird. - thelowbrow
My dad went to high school with Bill Murray, apparently he was quite well liked. - rubrix
My sister's friend went to school with Heath Ledger and he was good mates with him. She told me when she herself met him he was a really friendly guy. - Dascrazi