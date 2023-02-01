16 people who went to high school with a famous person share what they were like.

High school reunions can feel awkward, competitive, or shockingly boring, but what happens when the kid who used to sit across from you in Algebra II is now a movie star?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Any one of you go to high school with someone who is pretty famous now? What were they like then?" people were shared the halls with future stars were ready to share their stories.

1.

Taylor Lautner. That guy is an arrogant jerk. - ansabhailte

2.

I went to high school with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. I would see him once in a while walking to class or chilling with his friends. He seemed pretty laid back. - crazyiris

3.

Kesha. She was weird. Not hot weird, Just weird. - thelowbrow

4.

My dad went to high school with Bill Murray, apparently he was quite well liked. - rubrix

5.