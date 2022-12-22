16 people share stories of meeting celebrities who surprisingly weren't total jerks.

People always say "don't meet your heroes" but what if your "hero" turns out to be a very humble, chill, and funny down-to-Earth person?

So, when a Reddit user asked, "Has anyone ever met a celebrity who turned out to be super-cool?" people who are lucky enough to have met a famous person who wasn't a nightmare were ready to share their stories.

1.

Keanu Reeves. I live in Sydney, I didn't recognize him but I was having lunch with a friend who did and was a massive fan. She spotted him having lunch by himself but was too shy to say something/approach.

So I did, he was very polite and charming, even to the point where he asked us what we did (students at the time), where & what we studied. etc It was very nice of him to chat to us for a few minutes and sign an autograph. Turns out he was in Sydney filming the matrix. - edenite

2.