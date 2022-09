Leonardo DiCaprio, king of pushing his girlfriends off a metaphorical cliff the second they turn the ripe old rage of 25-years-old and their brains have finished developing, has allegedly taken a new romance risk...

After Page Six reported that he might be dating (gasp) 27-year-old model Gigi Hadid after he recently broke up with his ex-girlfriend model Camila Morrone, Twitter cannot stop joking about it.